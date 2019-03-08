Bengals fans can ‘test drive’ season tickets at Paul Brown Stadium Saturday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Who Dey? Who Dey? Who Dey think -- are going to be Bengals season ticket holders for the 2019 season?
The team is hoping to answer that question Saturday during an open house event for fans at Paul Brown Stadium.
Bengals officials say fans can ‘test drive’ season ticket locations at PBS from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Season tickets went on sale Friday and pricing on all three levels of the stadium remains flat for the third year in a row at $400.
“There is a lot of excitement this year with the new coaching staff and we want to give potential Season Ticket Members the opportunity to tour Paul Brown Stadium to ‘test drive’ open seat locations,” Bengals Director of Ticket Sales and Service Duane Haring said. “With Season Ticket pricing remaining unchanged once again, there continues to be tremendous value in being a Season Ticket Member with the Cincinnati Bengals.”
This season’s regular season home schedule features AFC North rivals Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will also stop in Cincinnati.
Kickoff times and preseason game information have yet to be determined, the team says.
Fans are encouraged to RSVP to Saturday’s open house on the Bengals website.
