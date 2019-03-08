Dooley murder retrial: Defense focuses on DNA, crime scene

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - Week two of the David Dooley murder retrial wrapped up with his defense team focusing on DNA and whether his was found at the crime scene.
With little DNA to go on in this case, independent DNA forensic expert Dr. Karl Reich was asked by Dooley’s defense to review the evidence report conducted by the Kentucky State Police crime lab.
State investigators concluded that Dooley could not be excluded from the screwdriver the prosecution says was used to pry on Mockbee’s office door. Reich disagreed with the crime lab.
“The analyst skipped an exclusion and that David Dooley is in fact excluded from (the screwdriver) from the results obtained by this laboratory," Reich said.
The prosecution believes Dooley used a commercial tape gun to bind Mockbee’s hands before he killed her.
The defense asked a couple of truck drivers who were there to unload the morning of Mockbee’s death if they saw anything.
A security camera behind the Thermo Fisher warehouse recorded footage that Dooley’s defense said they never saw in his first trial. It shows an unidentified man walking near the building about nine hours before Mockbee was murdered and was never seen leaving the property.
In his first trial, it was believed that truck driver Alvin Reynolds might have been the one walking around while waiting to unload his semi.
The trial is slated to resume Monday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.