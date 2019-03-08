Michigan couple accused of having sex in Kalahari hot tub

SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff said a Michigan couple is facing criminal charges after being accused of having sex in a hot tub at Kalahari Resorts.
A lifeguard confronted the couple on Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff.
The sheriff said security and deputies were called to the scene when the couple became upset.
As officers put Mack in the cruiser, he opened the cruiser door and took off running, according to the sheriff.
The sheriff said Mack was quickly re-arrested.
Deputies have charged 25-year-old Kamden Mack and 22-year-old Taylor Coats with persistent disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
The sheriff said both suspects were taken to the Erie County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.