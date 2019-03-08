NKY landlord sexually harassed tenants, federal lawsuit claims

DAYTON, KY (FOX19) - A federal lawsuit claims a landlord sexually harassed tenants at a housing unit in Northern Kentucky for eight years, but some of the people who currently live there are coming to the landlord’s defense.
The United States Department of Justice filed the lawsuit against Gus Crank and Penny Crank, who co-own the property on 3rd Avenue in Dayton. The suit claims that Gus Crank sexually harassed several women when they lived at his property between 2008 and 2016.
One of the accusations states that Gus Crank fondled a female tenant and told her that she could live there rent free if she had sex with him. She got scared, according to the suit, and left, leaving her belongings behind.
Another example claims that he told a woman, in front of her child, that he would evict her if she did not have sex with him in a vacant unit. Shortly after, she said that she came home and found all of her stuff sitting on the curb.
Ryan Gilbert and Rita Kappes currently live at Crank’s property and said they do not believe the accusations are true.
“He definitely does not bribe any tenants for money for sex to pay the rent. Absolutely not,” said Gilbert. “He’s not that type of guy to do stuff like that.”
The lawsuit ultimately accuses Gus Crank of discrimination. It implies that the women deserve to compensated for what they said happened to them.
“He’s honest. I mean, he’s always helpful, and he’s just got a big heart," said Kappes. “I feel bad for his family. I really do.”
The accusations in the lawsuit have to be proven in federal court.
