Rain will arrive Saturday afternoon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - What is left of the light drizzle and flurries completely ends Friday evening and overnight it will be cloudy and cold.
On Saturday rain arrives during the early afternoon and becomes heavy with some thunder in the mix. Short-term localized flooding is possible between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. The rain ends overnight and Sunday will be breezy and chilly at the start.
Look for a high Saturday of 57 degrees and 53 degrees on Sunday. The weather will be dry MON, TUE and WED but much warmer weather and rain is here for THU and FRI.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.