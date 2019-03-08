Snow Ends This Afternoon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Highland, Adams, and Lewis counties until 1pm. Any addiditonal accumulations will be minor.
Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a high near 40 degrees.
We warm up for the weekend with temperatures in the mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday.
But, Saturday afternoon and evening look wet with rain and, possibly, some thunder.
Sunshine returns on Sunday with highs in the low 50s.
Monday and Tuesday continue the dry weather with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
By mid-week into Thursday, the wqarm-up continues with highs in the 60s with a chance of showers both days.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.