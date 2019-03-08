Speed cameras are coming to New Richmond

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Speed Cameras will soon be up and running in New Richmond.
Drivers in the area have mixed feelings about it, and say the Village is using the cameras simply to bring in more money. The Village Administrator says that this is all about safety.
In the next few weeks as drivers pass through the core of New Richmond on US-52 they will now see signs warning them that they are being recorded along with speed cameras at the intersections of Front Street and Adamson Road. Some residents we spoke with don’t like the idea of being under the watchful eye of speed cameras and would rather see officers.
“If they put the cameras in it’s like they’re not doing their job to me. They need to patrol really instead of that,” said Roger Behymor, a New Richmond Resident.
The cameras were installed this week, but the Village Administrator, Greg Roberts, says it will likely be a month before the cameras are fully operational. He says the Village voted to install the cameras after seeing several serious crashes on the highway.
“Anybody who drives US 52 around New Richmond knows we have a lot of people who seem to be in a hurry and it’s not safe particularly at our intersections,” said Roberts.
He says if the cameras detect a driver speeding it will capture an image of the license plate number. The information will be forwarded to the police department where an officer will verify the violation before a ticket is issued.Several people we spoke with like the idea of having the cameras.
“I wouldn’t want someone speeding and crashing into me if I had my kid in the car,” said Naome Bechtood, New Richmond resident.
However, she questions if the location of the cameras will actually make the highway safer.
“If they have one at the top and one at the bottom that’s not going to do much because everybody speed through the middle," Bechtood said.
The village says they have a fix for that.
“There will also be hand held varieties where an officer will be present and operating them. They could be anywhere, so don’t speed in New Richmond that’s all I’m saying,” said Roberts.
The Village Administrator says the tickets issued will be a civil violation, meaning that points will not be added to your driving record. Roberts says the Village is not using any tax dollars to pay for the cameras. The company, Sensys Gatso, is paying for the cameras according to the contract with the village they will be paid from a portion of the tickets issued.
Once the cameras are up and running the village will only issue warnings for the first 30 days.
