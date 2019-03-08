What’s new for the 100th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

Findlay Market and Reds officials are announcing new additions to the landmark opening day parade.
By Sarah Hager | March 8, 2019 at 11:05 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 11:35 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Hey, batter-batter -- we are just 20 short days away from the 100th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade and the first day of the Reds 2019 season.

Findlay Market is rounding third and heading for home as parade preparations are being finalized for the landmark event in the Queen City.

That being said, the parade committee, the Reds and parade spokesperson Jim Scott are on deck and being called to the batter’s box to announce new additions being added to celebrate the big anniversary.

The parade is scheduled for March 28 with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred serving as grand marshal.

The Reds will take the diamond against the Pittsburgh Pirates later that day at 4:10 p.m.

