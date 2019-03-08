Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m.

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 10 AM.
Look for snow showers with periods of steady snow through the morning commute, accumulations will be low 1 to 2 inches, however roads could get slick and traffic could be slow during the heart of the rush-hour. Main roads will remain mainly wet, but ramps, bridges, and side roads could be slick at times.
Snow tapers by late morning and then we drive out for this evening with a high near 40.
Warming up for the weekend with temperatures in the mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday, however I do look at rain and even a possible thunderstorm Saturday afternoon and evening.
We are dry Sunday into early next week with temperatures approaching the mid 60s by the end of next week.
