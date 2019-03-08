Deadly Instagram date: Jury delivers verdict for sex offender who was found with dead 19-year-old in hotel room

LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The trial against a convicted sex offender charged in connection with the 2017 death of 19-year-old Tre’Von Howard came to a somber end Friday in the Lake County Court of Common Pleas.
By evening, the jury reached a verdict following brief deliberations:
Quinton Harris, 31, of Garfield Heights, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of offenses involving underage persons in connection with Howard’s death.
Harris was found not guilty of rape and sexual battery.
Immediately following the verdict, Harris was sentenced to three years in prison and was fined $10,500.
However, Harris was on parole for theft, misusing credit cards and receiving stolen property when he committed involuntary manslaughter against Howard.
In light of the parole violation, Harris will now finish out that prior sentence and won’t start serving time on today’s conviction until 2020.
Upon his release from prison in 2023, he will be placed on three years of post-release control due to his pattern of recurring convictions.
Harris was also ordered to pay Howard’s funeral expenses.
An autopsy revealed Howard had alcohol poisoning and suffocated after choking on his own vomit. The teenager, who weighed 109 pounds at the time of his death, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.310.
Police said Harris admitted to providing the 151 proof alcohol that Howard drank prior to his death.
In the state of Ohio, it is against the law to furnish beer or intoxicating liquor to a person under the age of 21.
Doug Rohde, Supervisor of Chemistry and Toxicology with the Lake County Crime Laboratory, returned to the witness stand Friday morning. Much of his testimony has focused on vomit samples collected from the crime scene and the potency of the 151 proof rum the victim consumed before he died.
Harris, who identifies as a transgender female and goes by the name Chanel, is also charged with raping the teen.
Prosecutors said the victim was so intoxicated that he would not have been able to consent to sexual activity with Harris. They are making the case that Harris deceived Howard and said the teen did not know Harris was biologically a male.
“There is no way my son went knowingly, knowing that this was a man,” the victim’s mother, Tanikia McCants, told Cleveland 19 in a 2018 interview.
“I know he wouldn’t want his name to be tarnished,” McCants said. “One part of this whole case that’s really frustrating me is the fact that this person is stating that my child knew that he was a man.”
Harris told police the victim was fully aware that they were transgender.
In 2010, Harris was charged with raping a 15-year-old boy at the Intercontinental Hotel in Cleveland. Police said the boy thought that he as going to the hotel with a girl he had met on Facebook.
Harris pleaded guilty to abduction and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
The victim in that case, now in his 20s, testified about the 2010 incident with Harris on Thursday afternoon.
The jury heard testimony about how Harris and the victim met, along with the non-consensual sexual contact Harris had with the victim.
The jury, however, was not made aware that Harris was criminally charged and went to prison in that case. Upon release from prison, Harris had to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors also subpoenaed Fredrick Lamar to testify as a witness in this trial, but Lamar failed to appear in court Thursday, prompting a warrant to be issued for rhodarrest.
Lamar, who goes by the name KeKe, was Harris’ co-defendant in the 2010 case.
