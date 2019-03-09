‘Gang of Five’: More secret council texts coming, taxpayer costs approaching $1M, attorney says

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Just when it seemed the secret texting scandal of Cincinnati City Council’s “Gang of Five” would finally wind down with the long-anticipated release of thousands of their messages, it erupted all over again Friday.
Four major developments occurred.
- More secret council texts may be coming.
The city has yet to release all the text messages including ones involving two or more members of the Gang of Five and a third party such as former City Manager Harry Black, said Brian Shrive, an attorney representing the anti-tax activist who sued for the communications.
He said he emailed the city Friday asking for those.
“We noticed those have not been produced. There could be thousands,” Brian Shrive told FOX19 NOW Friday.
“We know Harry Black sent out text messages to all 9 council members. We didn’t get any of those. Why not?” he asked. “We know that they had other communications involving other third parties. where are those? Joe Blow already has them, so they are private?”
The city has 10 days from the settlement date (Thursday) to release all the texts and 20 days to release the emails, a copy of it shows.
“I’ve heard they have not even got them compiled yet," Shrive said.
- One of the “Gang of Five" council members was sued for defamation over a ‘racist’ text
Tamaya Dennard called the former second-in-command at Cincinnati Police Department, Assistant Chief David Bailey, as a racist in a text to Councilman Chris Seelbach on March 8, 2018.
Dennard was sued individually and in her capacity as a member of Cincinnati City Council.
Dennard texted Seelbach about a tweet he sent out supporting Bailey on March 8, 2018.
He tweeted a few hours after Black pushed Bailey out and he was told he had to leave or be fired from the police department after more than 30 years, Bailey said in a deposition related to a former Cincinnati police officer’s lawsuit last year.
“Just saw your tweet,” she texted Seelbach March 8, 2018. “Not trying to undermine your friendship, but Bailey is a racist and as been for some time.”
The suit was filed so fast, just one day after the text messages were released, because there is a one-year statute of limitation for defamation suits.
We contacted Bailey for comment Thursday when we spotted the text. He said he was unaware of it and referred us to his lawyer, Brian Gillan, who declined comment.
Gillan declined comment again Friday.
We also sought comment Friday from Dennard, the city solicitor’s office and a city spokesman, but we received no response.
- Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman spoke out.
He issued a lengthy, emotional statement before dawn, one that addressed texts two of his colleagues exchange about a year ago accusing him of using his wife’s illness for political gain.
He gave two interviews to FOX19 NOW, saying his colleagues have not personally apologized to him.
He also tells FOX19 NOW Sittenfeld showed up at his wife’s funeral even though Sittenfeld’s staff was notified of the family’s wishes that he not.
We reached out to a spokesman for Sittenfeld and received this response:
“No one ever, ever reached out, so Council Member Sittenfeld specifically sought Council Member Mann’s advice, who encouraged him to go and pay his respects,” the statement reads.
"He joins with the rest of the city in mourning the passing of Mrs. Smitherman - a beloved wife, mother, and a teacher. Council Member Sittenfeld admires Christopher’s resiliency in the face of tragedy, and continues to pray for his colleague and his whole family during this incredibly difficult time.”
Mann confirmed to FOX19 NOW he encouraged Sittenfeld to attend the funeral but declined to discuss it.
- The total cost to taxpayers is substantially higher than the $101,000 settlement.
The city paid $101,000 this week to resolve the lawsuit related to the secret communications.
It’s actually nearly a $1 million when you figure in former Black’s resignation when he quit in April and then the payout in September to avoid a lawsuit, Shrive said.
Black and Mayor John Cranely worked out a deal where he would quit with $274,000 severance in his contract and agree to leave with a release of all claims against the city in exchange for a total payment including the severance of $423,000.
But the "'Gang of Five'” began its work in earnest in opposition to this agreement,” Shrive said.
They put out a news release announcing their opposition, a copy of it shows. That sparked Miller’s interest because he suspected, correctly as it turns out, the majority of council communicated and decided that city business in private.
Shrive asked for their emails and texts on Miller’s behalf, and then the lawsuit was filed when no records were released six weeks later.
By that point, City Hall was the scene of a major public feud between the mayor and city manager.
Both alleged wrongdoing against each other, and the majority of council didn’t want to fork over a huge payout. Various council members also said at the time they felt allegations the men were making against each other should be looked into.
The dispute ended in April when Black lost the council majority support in the fallout over 16-year-old Kyle Plush’s death and quit literally minutes before a special City Council meeting convened to terminate him.
He left with the $274,000 in his contract - but then collected another $370,000 later that year after his lawyers threatened to sue the following month.
That totaled $644,000
“At the time, the “Gang of Five” had touted that they saved the city money, but the combined total is greater than the original payment he and the mayor worked out," Shrive said Friday.
Then, costs associated with the lawsuit to obtain the Gang of Five’s secret messages began to climb in legal fees for Miller and City Council earmarked $150,000 for outside lawyers to come in when an attempt to bring Smitherman into the lawsuit created that need.
The judge on the case ultimately rejected efforts to make Smitherman a part of the litigation.
"So if you add all those costs up it’s about $800,000, Shrive said. “Ultimately, this is all about P.G. Sitenfeld’s desire to wrest control of the city from the mayor in violation of the city charter and state law and hold that and position that leading to the mayor’s race in the 2021 election.”
Sittenfeld is rumored to run, but he has not announced.
Smitherman announced last year he plans to run.
