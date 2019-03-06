Garfield Heights is home to one of the only Arthur Treacher’s in America

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Arthur Treacher’s, the restaurant that popularized fast food fish and chips in the U.S., now has fewer than 10 locations -- three of which can be found in Northeast Ohio.
Ben Vittoria has been the owner and operator at Arthur Treacher’s in Garfield Heights since 1977.
Over the years, the restaurant has amassed somewhat of a cult following.
Lent is one of the busiest times of the year for the franchise, as customers come in craving favorites like fish and hush puppies.
The restaurant chain first opened in 1969 out of Columbus.
According to MeTV, the franchise had more than 800 stores at its peak.
The chain saw massive success in the ’70s and ’80s.
Check out this commercial from 1979, the tagline is: “Arthur Treacher’s, we are something else.”
The restaurant is named after Arthur Treacher, who was an old English actor.
He’s also known for being the announcer on the Merv Griffin show in the 1960s.
Here’s the real Arthur Treacher from an interview in 1959.
Vittoria plans on keeping the business operating for as long as he can. His close business consultant, Robert Allen -- a former manager -- believes the chain is due for a resurgence.
“We’re ready, you can’t go wrong with an old classic,” Allen said smiling.
Current locations in Ohio include:
- 12585 Rockside Road, Garfield Heights
- 1833 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls
- 2 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.