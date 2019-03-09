Heavy rain, thunder expected Saturday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - What is left of a light drizzle and flurries has ended and, overnight, it will be cloudy and cold in the Tri-State.
On Saturday, rain will arrive during the early afternoon and become heavy with some thunder in the mix. Short-term localized flooding is possible between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The rain should end overnight and Sunday will be breezy and chilly at the start.
For viewers involved in the Heart Mini-Marathon, temps will be in the low 40s but weather will be dry. As the main race starts it should be around 44 degrees, partly cloudy and breezy. On the way to the finish line, westbound on Columbia Parkway, runners will face a head wind of about 15 mph.
Look for a high SAT of 57 degrees and 53 degrees on SUN. The weather will be dry MON, TUE, and WED but much warmer weather and rain will arrive for THU and FRI.
