Mother says her son was grabbed by homeless man outside of Frederick Douglass Elementary

WALNUT HILLS, OH (FOX19) - A mother says a homeless man tried to lure her son away with a dirty toy and then grabbed his arm earlier this month.
It allegedly happened just outside of Frederick Douglass Elementary. The boy’s mother, Janay Martin, says her son was supposed to be inside the gym for recess but made his way outside the building.
“I just started crying like my anxiety went through the roof. I was shaking,” said Martin, remembering the moment she got the call from the school.
Martin filed a police report hoping to catch the man she says tried to take her kid. She's also upset saying the school neglected her son because he shouldn't have been outside in the first place.
"They didn't know he was gone until he was banging on the door to be let back in. They didn't know a kid was missing," she said.
FOX19 reached out to Cincinnati Public Schools for comment and received the the following statement: “CPS is aware of an incident that occurred Friday when a student inappropriately left the building. The incident is currently under investigation.”
Martin says it doesn't matter that he walked out of school, it matters that he wasn't supervised properly. However, she says she did talk to her son about following directions.
Since the incident last Friday Martin says she hasn’t sent her son to school but plans to this upcoming Monday after speaking with school officials.
