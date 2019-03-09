Rain Ends This Evening

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Rain and embedded thunder will end this evening, but it will be rather breezy with gusts in the 35-45mph range into early Sunday morning.
Expect breezy and mild conditions Sunday as well, but with a fair amount of clouds hanging around. Afternoon high temps will slowly climb to near 50 degrees under variably cloudy skies.
Overnight Sunday into Monday, skies will become clear to partly cloudy allowing temps to fall to near 30 degrees Monday morning.
Sunshine returns for both Monday and Tuesday with high temps limited to the upper 40s.
A nice warm-up occurs from Wednesday into Thursday as yet another powerful storm gears up out west.
In the southerly flow out in advance of that system we will see temps into the low 60s Wednesday and into the upper 60s Thursday.
Expect rain and thunder Thursday, with sunshine returning to the forecast for Friday and Saturday.
