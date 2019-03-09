Red Cross advises to check smoke alarms this weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -The American Red Cross cross wants to remind people that while moving clocks forward one hour this weekend, to check for house fire alarm batteries.
Officials said seven people die every day in home fires, but that risk can be cut in half by working smoke alarms.
If residents do not have smoke alarms or their smoke alarms are over 10 years old, the American Red Cross will install smoke alarms for free.
They are aiming to install to install 100,000 smoke alarms and raise money for lifesaving services in the spring during the Sound the Alarm event.
To make an appointment, residents should call one of the numbers below:
- Greater Cincinnati: 513-579-3003
- Dayton Area: 937-221-7540
- Troy: 937-332-1414
- Greenville: 937-548-1002
- Springfield: 937-399-3872
- Portsmouth Area: 740-354-3293
The Red Cross are seeking volunteers to install the smoke alarms from April 27 to May 12.
