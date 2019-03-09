Wet weather moves into the Tri-State today

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Showers and thunderstorms are going to move into the region today. The rain will pick up this afternoon. By this evening, thunderstorms are in the forecast. Localized flooding is a concern with any storms that develop. Windy conditions are also expected. Tonight, gust in the 40s are possible.
Dry conditions return tomorrow. Expect gusty winds out of the west. Daytime highs will make it to the mid 50s.
Dry conditions stick around until Wednesday night into Thursday.
