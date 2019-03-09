53-year-old Boone County clerk found dead in his home

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - Boone County clerk Kenny Brown has died.
Florence police were called to do a welfare check at the 53-year-old’s home Friday.
A friend of Brown’s called police after they believed he was going through a medical problem and the phone disconnected. Police found Brown dead inside his home from apparent natural causes.
Brown is recognized in Boone County as an innovator who worked tirelessly to improve and expand the Clerk’s Office services.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been completed.
