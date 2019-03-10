Body found in Middletown, police investigating

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Middletown police are investigating after they said one body was found Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to the scene at Verity Parkway and Carmody Blvd.
According to police, the body of a male was located in the water in a drainage reservoir near the intersection.
The male has not been identified.
No other details are being released at this time.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Det. McDonald at 513-425-7745.
