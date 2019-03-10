Car gets caught on fire in Butler County crash, leaves one person injured

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A car engine was caught on fire after a crash in Butler County this morning leaving one person injured.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office said they received the call at 5:05 a.m. and it happened on the 1900 block of Hamilton Richmond Road.
A pole was down and the engine did catch on fire, said police.
Police said there is no word as to whether the pole that was down was due to the accident.
Officers said the person was taken to the hospital, but no word on their condition.
