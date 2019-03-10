A Chance to Dry Out

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -It looks like we finally get a few days to dry out before more rain arrives in the tri-state.
As high pressure continues to build into the region expect sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday with high temps in the low 50s.
By Tuesday, that area of high pressure will be drifting overhead providing sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.
As this protective dome moves eastward on Wednesday we will see a more southerly flow. More moisture in the atmosphere equals more clouds but milder temps.
Highs Wednesday will manage low 60s.
Thursday will see low 70s, but rain, and possibly some thunder, will dampen the spring-like temperature.
High pressure and dry conditions will move in for the upcoming weekend.
