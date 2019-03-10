Chef Boyardee product being recalled due to misbranding

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling 2,871 pounds of chicken and rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced.
The products may contain milk and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.
The products are labeled as chicken and rice products but contain beef ravioli products. They were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019.
The following product is subject to recall:
- 7.5 oz. canned microwavable bowls of “Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables” on the label, and a package code of 210090151050045L, and ‘BEST BY’ date of Jul082020 on the bottom of the bowl.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
