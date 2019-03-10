FC Cincinnati ties Atlanta, earns first MLS point

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Roland Lamah scored with only minutes remaining to stun more than 70,000 fans at Mercedes Benz Stadium to earn FC Cincinnati’s first point in Major League Soccer.
Atlanta United scored in the fifth minute of the game, but FC Cincinnati kept Major League Soccer’s defending champions off the board the rest of the game - setting the stage for Lamah’s strike in the 86th minute.
“It was important for us to show growth,” said FC Cincinnati head coach Alan Koch. "The players got rewarded for their hard work.”
MLS teams earn a point in the league standings for a draw and the 1-1 tie is FC Cincinnati’s first positive result since its move to America’s highest soccer league.
FCC plays its first ever Major League Soccer game next Sunday at Nippert Stadium against Portland.
