Like wine? You may want to check out the Cincinnati International Wine Festival

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - If you are a wine connoisseur or just love good wine, then you need to please your palate at the Cincinnati International Wine Festival.
From cabernets to chardonays, to merlots and sauvignon blancs -- it’s all here for the swirling, sniffing, and sipping.
The festival includes grand tastings, gourmet dining, education sessions, a special tasting room, and a silent auction. There’s also a wine competition that’s considered the olympics of the wine industry.
During the past 28 years, the festival, which is a nonprofit, has donated millions to local charities. This year, it will grant $400,000 to 35 local charities.
As far as navigating yourself through the festival, it’s recommended you start with the aromatic white wines such as sauvignon blanc and then work your way up to the lighter reds and then bolder ones such as cabernets and perhaps a bordeaux.
And be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and refresh your palate.
