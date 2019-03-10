Mt. Healthy teen missing after home break-in

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Mt. Healthy teen was reported missing after her mother returned home to find the front door busted open, says Mt. Healthy Police Department.
Police said 15-year-old Iyonna Thomas, last saw her mother at 1:30 a.m. and when her mother came home at 4:30 a.m., Thomas was no where to be found.
Thomas is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall and 138 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Officers said she was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black tank top.
Anyone with more information on the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183.
