Thomas More women return to Div. III Final Four

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The No. 1 ranked Thomas More University women’s basketball team defeated No. 22 Washington-St. Louis 87-72 on Saturday night in in the NCAA Division III regional final.
The Saints, now 31-0, advanced to their fourth Final Four in the last five years.
Madison Temple had a game-high 36 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. Shelby Rupp added 18 points.
TMU will face Scranton in the national semifinals on Friday, March 15, in Salem, VA.
The Saints won back-to-back national championships in 2015 and ’16, though the NCAA later forced Thomas More to vacate the ’15 title for using an ineligible player.
