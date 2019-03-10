XU’s women’s head coach steps down

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Xavier Head Women’s Basketball Coach Brian Neal announced that he is stepping down after six seasons.
"In the end, I'm proud of our program and believe a solid foundation is in place for the future,” said Neal. “This team is a terrific group of young women and I look forward to watching their growth in the coming years.”
"Brian took over our team at a challenging time and we have a lot of respect for Brian and his staff in how they ran our program and the stability they brought," said Greg Christopher, Xavier’s Athletics Director. "Everyone thanks Brian for his efforts and we appreciate his approach to insuring the young women in our program had a positive experience."
Neal finished his Xavier tenure with a record of 76-108 in six seasons. His Musketeer teams were 28-80 in BIG EAST play and 1-6 in BIG EAST Tournament games. Neal’s all-time career record is 247-139.
A national search will begin immediately.
