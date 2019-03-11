Hamilton student taken into custody for bringing gun to school, officials say

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - A Hamilton student is in custody after Hamilton City School District officials say they brought a gun to school.
The district posted the news to their Facebook page Monday morning.
School officials say the incident happened at Wilson Middle School.
Another student told a staff member there was a possibility a student brought a gun to school, the district said in their post.
A school resource officer immediately investigated the tip and found a gun in a student’s locker.
The district says it’s ‘clear’ to them no one was in danger during the incident but the student and the weapon are in the custody of Hamilton police.
They publicly thanked the anonymous student who notified staff members about the gun and stressed the importance of students reporting anything they believe may be a threat.
The district’s letter did not specify the grade or age of the child or the motive for bringing the gun to school.
