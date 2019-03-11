City manager seeks long-term solution to Columbia Parkway landslides

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - In a memo on Monday, City Manager Patrick Duhaney said he is seeking a permanent solution to the landslides that have closed Columbia Parkway numerous times.
The estimated construction cost for a permanent solution from the Bains Street exit to Torrence Parkway is $10 million, Duhaney said.
“While the overall condition of the uphill retaining walls along the parkway is good, the slopes above the walls continue to slough off and spill debris over the walls due to decay and deterioration that has occurred over the years,” he said.
A recent landslide in February caused an emergency repair that cost around $1 million, which City Council approved funding for last week.
The administration is working with the Department of Transportation and Engineering on a report that will outline preliminary engineering and cost estimates.
Duhaney said that report is expected to be issued at the end of the month.
“The constant closing of the Parkway is incredible inconvenient to thousands of commuters who rely on it every day; however, closing it is necessary to allow City workers to address the public safety risks posed by the landslides. Please know the Administration is working as quickly as possible to find an engineering solution and the necessary funding required to start the work as soon as possible,” he said.
