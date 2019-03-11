BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - The David Dooley murder retrial may be winding down.
Dooley’s defense team is still trying to prove that someone other than him had an opportunity to kill MIchelle Mockbee at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Florence.
Monday testimony once again focused on a tape gun that is believed to be the possible weapon used to kill Mockbee. The defense relied on the testimony of a biomechanical engineer who said a tape gun also used to bind Mockbee’s hands behind her back was not sturdy enough to cause four fractures to her skull.
That directly contradicts the findings of the medical examiner at the time of Mockbee’s death.
The prosecution asked Dr. Greg Wanger what he thought the murder weapon was.
“I think it’s the tape gun,” he said.
A replica tape gun was shown in court, the actual one was never found. So where did it go? According to the prosecution, of the nine people who were in the warehouse the morning Mockbee was killed, only Dooley was seen leaving the property for about 30 minutes before returning to work. Dooley claimed he went home to check on his wife Janet and change his clothes because his jeans had a hole in them.
Dooley’s defense also pointed out a path through a wooded area leading to Thermo Fisher. A sheriff’s deputy says he found a house key on the path while he was investigating.
A Boone County detective involved in the case says he believes the defense team is nearing the end of its presentation. If that is true, closings arguments may come as early as Tuesday morning before the case then goes to the jury.
