Ex-UC assistant basketball coach receives 2-years probation

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ex-UC assistant basketball coach, Larry Davis, received two years probation and a $1,000 fine Monday after he pleaded guilty in a Charlotte courtroom in October to groping a woman on a plane, according to Lia Bantavani with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of North Carolina.
Davis was charged in September with groping a 23-year-old South Carolina woman who sat next to him on an American Airlines flight from Wisconsin to North Carolina, said Kimlani M. Ford, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of of North Carolina Charlotte Division in a document.
The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she noticed Davis’ hand touch an area on her leg while she was sleeping and told him to stop.
"He kind of pulled his hand back,” she said. “And the leggings that I had on he was just able to -- as terrible as this sounds -- easily get his hands into those leggings. And the underwear that I had on at the time they were like boy short underwear so when Mr. Davis grabbed my bottom -- my butt -- I was able to tell them where his hands were at because of the proximity of his hand in relationship with my underwear.”
She said Davis knew what he did was wrong because he tried to disguise himself when they arrived in Charlotte.
“So we landed and right as we land I’m sending these messages back and forth with my friend that’s on the plane with me -- that’s when Mr. Davis changes his shirt. He also puts on a ball cap,” she said.
He was charged months later and then retired as an assistant basketball coach.
Bantavani said included with his probation and fine, Davis was ordered to probation approved psycho-sexual evaluation, work 100 hours of community service in Ohio, and to pay $1,126 in restitution to the victim.
