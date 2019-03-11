FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ at Mammoth Cave National Park

MAMMOTH CAVE, KY (WAVE) - Officials with the FBI in Louisville confirmed an investigation into the death of a woman at Mammoth Cave National Park in central Kentucky.
The body of a woman in her 20s was found Monday morning in Zion Hill Cemetery, near Park City Road in the Barren County portion of the park, officials said.
A citizen in the park discovered the woman and called 911. Firefighters from the Park City Volunteer Fire Department alerted park rangers of the body around 10 a.m. Monday.
Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious.”
Officials have not said how she died or how long her body had been lying in the cemetery. An autopsy and other tests will determine what happened.
The woman will not be identified until her family is notified.
Mammoth Cave is the longest known cave system in the world, with more than 400 miles of caves. Authorities closed the cemetery and surrounding area for several hours on Monday as they gathered evidence.
The National Park Service and FBI are investigating.
