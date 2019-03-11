FCC ready to make home debut as MLS team

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati will make history again as they get ready for their home opener at Nippert Stadium at the University of Cincinnati.
The first home game for the soccer club as a Major League Soccer team will be 5 p.m. Sunday.
It’s their third match of the season.
FCC will be coming off a draw in their contest against Atlanta United FC with a score of 1-1.
In an interview, Heach Coach Alan Koch said he believes in this team and they showed major growth as they played the MLS Cup Champions in Atlanta.
While the players the gear up and look to their next match against the Portland Timbers for their home opener, Nippert Stadium will be transformed into a soccer stadium.
FC Cincinnati tells us advertisement video boards will go up Monday morning and the pitch will be painted Monday afternoon.
