Landslide reduces Columbia Parkway to 1 lane each way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - After heavy rain Saturday, another landslide is impacting traffic on Columbia Parkway.
The major east-west thoroughfare linking eastern Cincinnati and Hamilton County to Downtown is reduced to one lane of travel in each direction between Kemper Lane and William Howard Taft Road, Cincinnati police said early Monday.
Another landslide occurred Sunday in an area with recurring ones, they said.
Efforts are underway to make “necessary, critical repairs” to the Columbia Parkway retaining wall “that failed” in February between Eastern Avenue and Beechmont Avenue, city records show.
The freeze-thaw cycle of winter combined with heavy rains recently have caused a series of landslides along Columbia Parkway that have led to lane and total road closures.
