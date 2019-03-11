Middletown man charged with possession of drugs

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Middletown man was charged with possession of drugs after the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN) conducted a search warrant.
Police said BURN undercover agents made controlled delivery to the suspect at 3005 Goldman Avenue. The agents tracked over 200 grams of cocaine to the address.
During the search warrant, they recovered the cocaine, over $2,000 in cash, a handgun, and ammunition and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Raymond Tillis, 48, was booked in the Middletown jail.
More charges are likely pending.
“The BURN Taskforce does an amazing job and this is just another example of their hard work. We took another one off the street and put him behind bars where he should be,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.
