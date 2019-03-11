Officials warn of new blue fentanyl powder made to look like oxycodone pills

DAYTON, OH (FOX19) - The Dayton Police Narcotics Bureau and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Range Task Force is warning people about a new strand of fake oxycodone that actually contains Fentanyl.
Police say they found the new substance during drug seizures.
This type of fentanyl is a blue fentanyl powder that is being pressed into pill form and made to look like prescription oxycodone hydrochloride with M30 markings, officials say.
Police say the pills are being sold as oxycodone on the streets and could lead to fatal overdoses, based on the amount and type of fentanyl pressed into a pill.
The Community Overdose Action Team says they’re reminding people that any illegal drug could contain fentanyl, which is highly potent and greatly increases the chance of an overdose.
Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroine, they say.
