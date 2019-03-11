Photo of horse in bed of pickup goes viral

A photo of a horse in a pickup has drawn hundreds of comments. (Source: Kerry Green Costello)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | March 11, 2019 at 6:00 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 6:56 PM

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A photo of a horse riding in the back of a pickup has gone viral, drawing thousands of reactions.

The photo was taken March 9 on Highway 59 in the Lufkin area and shared by Kerry Green Costello.

Costello posted the photo on Facebook. Since it was posted it has received more than 1,400 shares and 548 comments.

Costello posted the photo with the caption, “Only In Texas. This horse is either very well trained or scared to death. We passed this truck hey 59, past Lufkin. I’m all for a go fund me account for the horse so we can get a proper trailer. Lol.”

KTRE has reached out to police for more information.

