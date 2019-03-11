Police investigating report of teen missing after forced entry

MT. HEALTHY, OH (FOX19) - A critical missing person report was filed early Sunday after a woman said she came home and found forced entry and her 15-year-old daughter missing, police said.
The woman told police she last saw her daughter about 1:30 a.m. and discovered her missing about three hours later.
The teen, identified by police as Iyonna Thomas, is 5′4″ and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black tank top.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mt. Healthy Police: 513-728-3183.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.