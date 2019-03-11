Report: Bengals sign Uzomah, Hart to multi-year deals

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Bengals opened free agency by re-signing two players to multi-year contracts, according to national reports.
Offensive lineman Bobby Hart signed a three-year contract worth $21 million, according to ESPN. In his first season with the Bengals in 2018, Hart started every game.
The team also inked tight end C.J. Uzomah to a three-year contract worth $18 million, according to NFL Network. Uzomah finished the 2018 season with 43 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns.
The team has not announced either deal as final.
The team did confirm they have re-signed safety Brandon Wilson to a one-year contract.
