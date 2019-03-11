Showers expected Wednesday

A strong system coming out of Southern California and Arizona will re-organize and strengthen once it clears the southern Rocky Mountains and heads into the high plains of Colorado and Kansas late tonight. This system has the potential to cause another severe thunderstorm event in the deep south Wednesday and Thursday. The track of the storm will keep it far to our northwest so I only have showers with some thunder in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Accompanying the wet weather will be very warm air with a good chance that much of the Tri State will see high temperatures Thursday in the low 70s. Behind the storm quiet and cooler weather settles in for Friday and the weekend.