UC’s Cumberland named first team all conference

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - UC’s Jarron Cumberland has been named a unanimous First Team All-American Athletic Conference selection by the league’s coaches.
Cumberland was one of three players in the league to earn unanimous first-team honors along with Cory Davis Jr. of Houston and Jeremiah Martin of Memphis. The other first-team All-AAC honorees were Temple’s Shizz Alston Jr. and UCF’s B.J. Taylor.
It marks the second consecutive season and third time in the league’s six years that a Bearcats student-athlete was tabbed a unanimous first-team all-league selection. UC All-Americans Gary Clark (2018) and Sean Kilpatrick (2014) also earned the distinction.
Cumberland averaged 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the regular season, helping lead the Bearcats to a 25-6 overall record and second-place finish at 14-4 in the league. He scored 20 or more points 15 times during the season and served as Cincinnati’s top scorer in 20 games, including 14 in league play.
