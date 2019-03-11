Undercover deputy saves two unconscious women from burning vehicle

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Early Saturday morning, a Butler Co. deputy saved two women from a car that was engulfed in flames in Hanover Township.
According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, they received a call around 5 a.m. reporting a vehicle into a pole that caught on fire in the 1500 block of Hamilton Richmond Road.
The first person on the scene was an undercover agent with the Butler County Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN), who pulled them from the fire.
Jones said the 2007 Volkswagon was occupied by two women who were both unconscious.
The driver, 23-year-old Elyse Wieneke and passenger 20-year-old Hannah Mincher, were transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital with minor visible injuries.
“It is a great day when we can save lives. These young ladies are very lucky to be here. I am proud of the deputy’s quick actions on getting them out safely. He risked his life to save theirs and it ended with everyone alive,” Jones said.
According to Jones, the preliminary investigation shows they were travelling southbound on S.R. 177 and veered off the roadway, striking a utility pole and flipped on its top and caught fire.
It is unknown if speed or alcohol are factors.
The identity of the deputy involved will not be released because he is an undercover agent.
