‘Worst of the worst’ convicted child rapist found guilty of 62 more charges

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - A convicted northern Kentucky child molester was convicted of 62 additional charges relating to crimes against minors, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Kenton County’s office says.
Matthew Bucher, 31, was convicted in 2016 for raping a 12-year-old girl and possessing child porn that depicted Bucher engaged in sexual acts with minors.
Commonwealth’s Attorney for Kenton County Rob Sanders’ office says the investigation also revealed Bucher met a 15-year-old on-line where he claimed he was 16.
When confronted by the victim’s family he told them he was 19 when he was actually 27 years old.
Shortly after the teen turned 16, the legal age of consent in Kentucky, police say Bucher revealed his true age and the relationship ended. However, police found images on his computer depicting sexual acts between the two before the victim turned 16.
A Kenton County Grand Jury indicted Bucher for 30 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, 30 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, rape and sodomy.
The jury recommended Bucher serve a combined sentence of 15 years in prison, but a formal and final sentencing date has yet to be announced.
The prosecutor’s office believes it will happen in April.
They say the jury did not hear any testimony or evidence about Bucher’s other victims.
Officials say the jury did not know that a previous jury convicted Bucher of similar crimes with the original 12-year-old victim and sentenced him to 45 years in prison.
The prosecutor’s office says that under Kentucky law, sentences for sexual offenses against different child victims must run consecutively, meaning Bucher is now facing a combined total of 60 years in prison for his first two cases.
They say Bucher has already been indicted for two more cases involving different child victims as well as another case for possessing child pornography believed to have been downloaded from the internet.
“We will not stop prosecuting Matthew Bucher so long as victims are willing to testify. Every victim will have their day in court and know this defendant will be held accountable for the pain he caused them,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily Anzen said.
Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones referred to Bucher as ‘a bad guy’ and said ‘he’s the worst of the worst.’
“Our detectives continue working to identify the victims depicted in Bucher’s collection of child pornography but we may never know how many victims were not captured on camera," Jones said.
Sanders vowed to be at every one of Bucher’s parole hearings to make sure he stays behind bars.
“Unfortunately, no matter how many victims are identified, no mater how many juries convict, and no matter how many years in prison he receives, under Kentucky law, Bucher will still be eligible for parole in twenty years,” Sanders said.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.