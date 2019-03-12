Camera captures wild scene in Riverside; CPD investigating report of shots fired

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired this past weekend in Riverside.
Saturday night, shots could be heard in the 3300 block of River Road -- and the incident was captured on a home surveillance camera. That video has been taken in by police as evidence.
According to the police report, officers got a call just before 11 p.m. for shots fired in a residential neighborhood. Officers on the scene reported no injuries and at this time are working to make a positive identification and arrest in this case.
A neighbor in the Riverside community that FOX19 spoke with expressed concerns about a rise in crime in the alley where the video was recorded.
“Where the shooting happened in particular, there’s no street lights or not nearly enough lighting. They won’t take care of the road or the hillside so you can’t see all the way down the alley now and we would like to see those things changed,” the Riverside resident said. “We all fear for our lives. We don’t want outsiders, you know drug dealers, those kind of people coming down and congregating.”
Cincinnati police are investigating this call for shots fired as an aggravated assault.
