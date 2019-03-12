Harrison police plan to arrest man accused of sexually assaulting teen at her workplace

HARRISON, OH (FOX19) - Harrison police are preparing to arrest a man who is accused of inappropriately grabbing and touching a teenager at her workplace.
Police believe the man went inside a Harrison UDF on Saturday and sexually assaulted a female employee. The 16-year-old girl told her father, Steven Gray, that the man asked her to help him find a certain type of ice cream. When no one was looking, she said he grabbed her private area and touched her inappropriately. Then, he left.
“She was shook up. I think she’s more embarrassed because I don’t think she’s ever had any altercation like this at all,” said Gray. “I was furious. I mean you don’t grab a child period, or anyone.”
The teenager, Gray said, called her father and police right away.
“I’m proud of her actually," said Gray. "Honestly, I think she handled it the best way she could.”
Store security cameras captured footage of what happened. Police have not released the video, but have looked at it themselves. Gray said that he saw it too, and it paints a clear picture.
“Totally a grab, and it’s creepy and kind of like he got her where he singled her out," said Gray.
After word spread on social media, Gray said that more accusations started to pour in. Dozens of people claim that they have seen the same man cross the line before and fear he may be planning to do it again. Gray hopes he will not get the chance.
“Maybe some counseling, maybe some evaluation of him would go a long way, and maybe some jail time," said Gray.
In the meantime, he is taking steps to keep his daughter safe and hope that other parents will do the same.
“She’s got a short walk to work, but I won’t let her walk anymore," said Gray.
Though police have identified the man and have a warrant out for his arrest, they have not released the man’s name, or shared what charges he will be facing. If you have any information, call Harrison police at 513-367-3715.
