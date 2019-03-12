Man charged with murdering missing West Chester woman pleads guilty

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - The man charged with stalking and murdering 23-year-old Ellen “Ellie” Weik pleaded guilty in court Tuesday afternoon -- but only to certain counts.
Strouse pleaded guilty to murder, menacing by stalking and gross abuse of a corpse.
The murder charge holds a 15 year sentence, menacing carries an 18 month sentence in jail and there is a 12 month maximum penalty for gross abuse of a corpse.
Michael Strouse, 29, appeared before Judge Greg Howard to make his plea.
With his plea deal, counts one through four, count five and count nine will be dismissed.
He is charged with aggravated murder, murder, menacing by stalking, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count of petty theft.
Strouse’s indictment says he stalked Weik from Jan. 1 until her death July 29.
Friends of Weik said that she had been terrified for months. She had been telling her friends that someone was stalking her non-stop.
Weik’s cause of death is listed as asphyxiation. The preliminary autopsy report confirmed she was strangled.
Tuesday afternoon prosecutors revealed Strouse killed Weik by covering her face with plastic wrap.
She went missing in July and her mother reported her missing Aug. 1.
West Chester police arrested Strouse around 4 a.m. Aug. 25, about 12 hours after they found Ellen Weik’s body in a farm field off Millikin and Maud Hughes Roads in Liberty Township.
Judge Howard said Strouse could be sentenced 15 years to life. His next court date is scheduled for April 17.
Howard said Strouse will be required to file as a violent offender.
Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Strouse will be sentenced to life in prison but will be eligible for parole in 15 years.
Strouse was held in the Butler County Jail on $4 million bond.
He has a criminal history which includes public indecency and burglary, court records show.
Strouse was sentenced in September 2015 to three years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for the burglary offense, but the probation ended in 2017 because he complied with all conditions and had shown good behavior, records state.
