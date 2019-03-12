A pleasant afternoon on the way!

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - After a chilly start, daytime highs will reach the mid 50s.
Tomorrow morning, outside of some sprinkles/light rain, dry and mild conditions are expected. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s!
The wind will pick up tomorrow into Thursday as an area of low pressure approaches our region. Gusts in the 40s are possible by Thursday. Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds will be a concern Thursday afternoon and evening.
Dry weather will return just in time for the weekend.
