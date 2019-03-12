Police in Bay Village can now pull drivers over if they are caught texting while driving

BAY VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - Texting while driving is now a primary offense in Bay Village, meaning police officers can pull drivers over who are seen on the phone behind the wheel.
The Bay Village city council recently amended the city’s ordinance during a meeting on March 4.
Bay Village ordinance 333.11 states:
The ordinance does not apply “a person reading, selecting, or entering a name or telephone number in a handheld electronic wireless communications device for the purpose of making or receiving a telephone call.”
The law change means police can charge drivers who are observed texting while driving with a minor misdemeanor with no other violations occurring. Texting while driving is prohibited statewide, but cannot be the primary reason for a traffic stop unless designated by the community.
