Seasonal Temperatures Continue

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Another taste of spring as temperatures reach the low 50s with sunshine on your Tuesday. Our warm-up continues Wednesday with the sun and cloud mix with temperatures in the mid-60s before we break 70 on Thursday.
Wallaby warmer Thursday I do look at rain chances Thursday morning and again Thursday afternoon and evening with the possibility of a strong thunderstorm as a cold front approaches.
Rain tapers early Friday and with the exception of a stray shower Friday evening we are dry going into the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
