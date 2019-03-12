Smitherman’s wife recorded message about Gang of Five: ‘I have no idea why I’m being talked about’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - In the final months of her life, Pamela Smitherman decided she wanted to speak out about Cincinnati City Council’s “Gang of Five."
“She said to me, Christopher, I want to record a message,” said her husband, Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman. “This would clearly be the last message Pamela ever recorded alive."
Among one of the thousands of the “Gang of Five’s” text exchanges released last week, one between Councilmen P.G. Sittenfeld and Chris Seelbach accuses Smitherman of using his wife’s illness for political gain.
Pamela Smitherman, 48, lost her battle with breast cancer almost two months ago. She passed away at their North Avondale home Jan. 15.
Now, the vice mayor is sharing his late wife’s statement about those messages. He said he is honoring one of her last requests, that she be allowed to speak for herself.
“She made it very clear, not only to me but also our children (that she wanted her voice heard)," Smitherman said in an interview with FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke.
Sittenfeld and Seelbach mentioned his wife during the text exchange in question, messaging back and forth about a radio show appearance done by the vice mayor.
“I guess you heard Smitherman was going after you super hard today on 700,” Seelbach texted Sittenfeld.
Later in the texting discussion, Sittenfeld tapped: “He’s so unhinged. I did hear it. Do you think it’s worth my doing anything?”
Seelbach: “Do nothing. He wants to get under your skin.”
Sittenfeld responded: “It seems so desperate, and like he feels so threatened.”
“And the fact that he’s using his wife, saying ‘While I’m home caring for my dying wife...' is disgusting," Seelbach texted.
Sittenfeld: “It really is grotesque. Using that for a political agenda is actually staggering.”
Seelbach: “As I’ve said for 6 years, both (Mayor John) Cranley and Smitherman seem to have serious mental illnesses."
While these texts and others were released Thursday, the grieving widower spent the afternoon at Spring Grove Cemetery.
He went out to talk to her and see the grave markers that were just put in.
The vice mayor released a statement Friday, which read in part: “There is nothing political about death.”
Sittenfeld and Seelbach could not be reached in time for publication.
Smitherman said Monday he struggled with whether or not to release the recording because he feared he’d again be accused of using the situation for political gain.
“I’ve decided to follow Pam’s instructions and release her message no matter what,” he said.
Below is a transcription of the recording:
"Hi, I’m Pamela Smitherman. I am a strong African-American woman and I have breast Cancer. I did not choose breast cancer. Cancer chose me. I would not wish this upon anyone.
I have no idea why I am being talked about. I question the moral integrity of anyone who wants to take cancer and make a mockery of it.
Mr. Sittenfeld, you are just young and immature and I think your parents are probably ashamed of you and your behavior. Shame on your Mr. Sittenfeld for talking about me.
My husband Christopher Smitherman is a good man. I love him and I have for almost 30 years. We have five kids. He has always provided for us. He takes good care of me.
I am in hospice and thank you Cincinnati hospice for all you have done. Thank you (unknown) and UC for taking good care of me. To all the doctors and all the nurses.
I am praying for all the people who have cancer and their caregivers too."
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.